The Ravens coach gave a positive update on Baltimore's star tight end.

In mid-November, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' season appeared over after he suffered a cracked fibula and ankle ligament injury in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, with the NFL Playoffs in full swing, it looks like the Ravens could get Andrews back in time for their matchup against the Houston Texans. Coach John Harbaugh gave a promising update on Tuesday, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic:

“Harbaugh said today was Mark Andrews’ best practice. ‘He took a big step.'”

While that's far from a guarantee that Andrews will be on the field during the Ravens' game against the Texans, the news that Andrews is practicing and showing improvement is a great sign.

Andrews had been the top pass option for quarterback Lamar Jackson this season before he went down with the injury. He totaled 45 receptions, 544 yards, and six touchdowns.

On Monday, the Ravens placed defensive back Damarion Williams on injured reserve and waived Laquon Treadwell after opening up Andrews' practice schedule. The extra roster space could also potentially be used for Dalvin Cook's arrival in Baltimore. After a quiet tenure with the New York Jets, Cook signed with the Ravens prior to the playoffs. Having him on the roster should give Lamar Jackson and company some extra firepower out of the backfield.

As the Ravens look to make a deep postseason push, the possibility of Mark Andrews returning to the Baltimore huddle is something that should have Baltimore fans fired up. Hopefully it comes to fruition.