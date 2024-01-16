The Ravens have opened a pair of roster spots ahead of their 2024 playoff debut.

Holding the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Baltimore Ravens have a bye through the first round of the playoffs. But when the Ravens do return to action, Baltimore wants to ensure they have their perfect roster.

To do so, Baltimore has placed defensive back Damarion Williams on injured reserve and waived Laquon Treadwell, the team announced. There is no word on who is taking their place, however, the Ravens recently opened up Mark Andrews' practice window.

Andrews has been out with leg and ankle injuries since Week 11. Having him on the field would be a major boost for Baltimore. While he still needs to fully recover from his injuries, the fact that Andrews' practice window has been opened is a great sign.

Before suffering his injuries, Andrews had caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns. Despite missing so much time, Andrews still leads the Ravens in receiving touchdowns, ranks second on the team in receptions and third in receiving yards.

The extra roster space could also potentially be used for Dalvin Cook's arrival in Baltimore. After a quiet tenure with the New York Jets, Cook signed with the Ravens prior to the playoffs. Having him on the roster should give Lamar Jackson and company some extra firepower out of the backfield.

The Ravens will have plenty of expectations on their shoulders as they enter the playoffs. They've proved all season that they can handle the pressure. But with the few extra roster additions, Baltimore will be ready for any opponent that stands in their way.