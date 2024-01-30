Justin Tucker shines light on Sunday's pregame incident with Jason Kelce and puts an end to the drama.

The Baltimore Ravens had a stellar 2023-24 season; however, their run was cut short by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Veteran kicker Justin Tucker got caught amid drama after an incident with Travis Kelce before the game. Tucker explained what happened in an interview after the contest.

Justin Tucker took no offense Kelce's actions before the Ravens-Chiefs game

Tucker went through his pre-game kicker routine on the opposing team's side of the field, as he normally does. Patrick Mahomes warmed up as well and asked Tucker to move his helmet out of the way. Tucker moved his helmet, but not to Travis Kelce's standard.

Kelce tossed Tucker's Helmet a few meters away, which left the internet in a frenzy. However, Tucker does not believe the incident was that deep.

“I just thought it was all some gamesmanship, you know, all in good fun, but they seem to be taking it a bit more seriously,” Tucker explained, per Jerry Coleman.

The veteran kicker does not want the drama to continue and emphasized that he meant no harm with the placement of his game gear.

“I'm totally willing to let it all go. [My routine] is what I've done for 12 years and it's not like I'm trying to be problematic. I'm trying to get ready for the football game just like they are. And that's all I really have to say about it,” Tucker said.

Neither side involved in the incident seems to be taking it to heart. Nevertheless, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs had an extra fire to them on game day. That energy translated into a stunning 17-10 AFC Championship victory.

All in all, the Ravens may not have achieved their ultimate goal, but they still have plenty of positives to take in the NFL offseason.