As injuries decimate their linebacking core, the Baltimore Ravens are apparently turning to a two-time Super Bowl champion for help. The Ravens are bringing in veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy for a visit on Tuesday, with conflicting reports yet to be confirmed on whether Baltimore officially signed him or not.

Josina Anderson reports that Van Noy is signing with the Ravens' practice squad, while Jeremy Fowler indicates that an agreement is yet to be reached.

Ravens beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec says the team does plan to sign Van Noy but he still has to arrive in Baltimore to take his physical before the official signing.

This is Van Noy's second visit with the Ravens this year. He traveled to Baltimore during training camp but did not sign with the team and remains a free agent. Though no confirmation of a deal has been announced, there is obviously mutual interest from both sides.

Van Noy spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing in all 17 games with 13 starts. The 32-year-old had five sacks and 46 tackles to go along with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He recorded 22.5 sacks and 41 QB hits in 62 games from 2019-2022.

Van Noy is perhaps best known for his days with the New England Patriots, with whom he spent parts of five seasons. He was a starter for the 2018 team that won Super Bowl 53, notching a sack and four tackles while playing every defensive snap in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens are in desperate need of linebacker help with four rotation players dealing with injuries. Kyle Van Noy will likely need a week or two to get game-ready.