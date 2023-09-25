Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't mince words following his team's overtime loss to the visiting Indianapolis Colts 22-19 on Sunday.

John Harbaugh said the Ravens' two fumbles cost them dearly in Week 3. He felt the team must do a better job of protecting the football, per ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

“If we're going to be a winning team, we got to understand you can't spot them possessions. That's the No. 1 job of anybody who has a ball in their hands is to protect it,” John Harbaugh said.

Ravens running back Kenyan Drake fumbled the ball late in the first quarter. Colts' rookie cornerback Julius Brents recovered the loose ball.

The Ravens fumbled the ball for a second time after Colts defensive tackle Taven Bryan sacked Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in the second quarter. Jackson coughed up the football, which was eventually recovered by Colts edge rusher Kwity Paye.

Matt Gay drilled a 31-yard field goal for the Colts in the ensuring drive to give them a 10-7 lead at halftime. Gay nailed four field goals measuring at least 50 yards in the Colts' second win of the season.

The Ravens played the game without seven starters. To make matters worse for John Harbaugh, running back Gus Edwards injured his head and is currently undergoing concussion protocol. The Ravens activated two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon this past weekend to offset their injury woes. With JK Dobbins out for the year and Edwards' status uncertain for Week 4, John Harbaugh has his hands full.

Will John Harbaugh and his injury-ravaged Ravens regroup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4? Stay tuned.