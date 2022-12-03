Published December 3, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend made him do it. Not the NSFW tweet that was addressed to a fan after being criticized for his performance for the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 12 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the fact that he deleted the aforementioned clap-back shortly after sending it out.

Jackson himself recently revealed that it was his girlfriend that convinced him to delete his tweet. Wise woman. It now also seems that she has talked some sense into the All-Pro quarterback by prompting him to issue a public apology for his actions.

“I apologize if I hurt feelings out there,” the Ravens told reporters on Friday, via TMZ Sports.

Jackson also admitted to feeling “bitter” after their very disappointing 28-27 loss to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, which was what led to his unsavory message toward an unsuspecting fan.

The Ravens quarterback also revealed that he’s learned a valuable lesson after this debacle:

“What I take from this experience … don’t say nothing on Twitter,” Jackson said. “Don’t say what I said ’cause it’s kids watching. Don’t need the kids saying that but just watch what you say.”