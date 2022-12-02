Published December 2, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Lamar Jackson got himself in a bit of trouble of late after he decided to clap back at a fan on social media. It wasn’t just any ordinary exchange too, as the Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback went full NSFW with his tweet while also attacking the fan on a personal level.

Jackson went off on the fan after the Ravens’ disappointing 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. Lamar was criticized for his performance in the game, and he clearly did not appreciate the fact that the fan was blaming him for the loss. The All-Pro quarterback responded to the fan with some unsavory language and the tweet unsurprisingly went viral.

Jackson did delete the tweet not long after he sent it out. As we all know, however, the internet never forgets — especially on the mean streets of Twitter.

Lamar has now spoken out about his decision to delete his tweet, which apparently, had a lot to do with his girlfriend. As a matter of fact, it was because of his girlfriend’s wishes that Jackson decided to remove it:

“My girlfriend was like, ‘You should delete it.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ So I did. That’s just what it was. That’s why I deleted it,” Jackson said. via Michael David Smith of PFT.

Lamar Jackson clearly doesn’t want to make a bigger deal out of something that has already been blown out of proportion. Then again, you can’t really blame the fans and the media for putting so much stock into this issue. After all, the Ravens star did go all out in his tweet.

To be fair, Jackson did admit that he knows that he needs to set a better example. It was a heat-of-the-moment type of reaction, but even Lamar knows that that’s no excuse.