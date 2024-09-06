Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Jackson had a heartbreaker of a loss Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. If it's any consolation, Jackson had another big rushing game to add to his legendary resume as a dual-threat quarterback in the NFL.

Jackson finished the Chiefs game with 122 rushing yards on 16 carries. He now has 14 games where he picked up at least 100 rushing yards, the most ever in the history of the league.

The 27-year-old Jackson averaged an incredible 7.6 rushing yards per carry against the Chiefs' defense, though, he was not able to find the end zone with his feet. Meanwhile, new Ravens running back Derrick Henry only had 46 rushing yards on 13 carries. Henry scored a Ravens rushing touchdown in the first quarter, but that was just about the only impactful play he made for Baltimore, which lost to the reigning Super Bowl champions, 27-20.

Jackson also had solid numbers with his passing. After a mediocre passing performance in the first half, Jackson managed to pick up pace in the final two periods, finishing with 273 air yards and a touchdown on 26-of-41 completions. He nearly had another touchdown near the end of regulation, but his pass to tight end Isaiah Likely was overruled after getting initially called a touchdown.

Jackson, who is the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, is expected to do a lot on offense for the Ravens, and he nearly had Baltimore defeating the two-time defending Super Bowl champions by himself. He got a ton of help from Likely, who had a game-high 111 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 12 targets, but Baltimore wouldn't have come that close to defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the road without Jackson's big numbers.

In the 2023 campaign, Jackson recorded a career-high 3,678 passing yards, as he looked to improve his game in the pocket, but still came up with 821 rushing yards and five scores on 148 carries — third most in a a season in his NFL career, thus far.

The Ravens will regroup and look to recover right away in Week 2 when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Baltimore's 2024 season home debut at M&T Bank Stadium.