One of the biggest moves this past offseason was superstar running back Derrick Henry joining the Baltimore Ravens. Henry, who signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Ravens, put the NFL on notice on the first drive of the season against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

With 8:19 left in the first quarter on the first drive of the game on second and two at the five yard line, Henry punched in his first touchdown as a member of the Ravens to give Baltimore an early 7-0 lead on the Chiefs.

Henry's touchdown, where he bowled through the Chiefs' defensive front, was also the first of the young 2024 NFL season.

There were some concerns heading into the season about how well the 30-year-old Henry would perform on his new team. But, if what he was able to do on the opening drive is any indication, he should have no problem replicating his Pro Bowl-level of play that he consistently showed with the Tennessee Titans in Baltimore for the Ravens.

Derrick Henry's outlook for the 2024 season

Henry has been one of the top running backs in the NFL since being drafted by the Titans in 2016. He has made four Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams and was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 after leading the NFL with 2027 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

Last season, even though Henry took a bit of a step back he was still one of the most effective rushers in the league.

Now with the Ravens, Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson have the potential to form one of, if not the best rushing attacks in all of football. Expectations are sky-high for the Ravens offense. If Henry can live up to the hype, this could be the best offensive the Ravens have ever had.