Tough luck for Zay Flowers.

Frustrations are at an all-time high for the Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been making sure that the Kansas City Chiefs keep the advantage for the AFC Championship. Lamar Jackson did his best to keep his team afloat despite this along with the opponents' intense secondary led by L'Jarius Sneed. There has been a receiver that he keeps getting the ball to and he goes by the name of Zay Flowers.

The Ravens are no longer within striking distance to win the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs have ensured that they kept the lead throughout the game. Zay Flowers is a big reason as to why they were in striking distance. But, stress may have gotten the best out of him. Lamar Jackson spotted him down the field and almost made the pass. The reason why the score didn't move? L'Jarius Sneed punched the ball out of the Ravens wideout's hands.

CBS' Evan Washburn says Zay Flowers injured his hand after slamming it into the bench in frustration after his fumble. 🎥: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/uXG3BZub14 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 28, 2024

This forced the Ravens to turn the ball over in what could have been a game-altering drive. Flowers knew how bad the situation was for them and started acting up on the bench. He started getting frustrated and swung his arms around. Then, he cut his hands. Flowers had it taped up such that he could still contribute to the Ravens' offense once again, via Evan Washburn of NFL on CBS.

Flowers and Jackson have been the go-to duo for the Ravens. The two notched five receptions on 115 yards with one of the catches being a touchdown.