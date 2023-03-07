Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are still not seeing each other eye to eye with regard to a new deal. With the franchise tag deadline looming, the expectation of many is that the Ravens will end up using the franchise tag on the quarterback, a stance that has already been voiced out by the team.

“Today and up until 3:30 tomorrow, a lot of energy will be utilized in trying to get a deal done,” Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said during The Bernie Kosar Show on Monday (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN). “If not, we will put the franchise tag on him.”

The franchise tag deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, giving the Ravens and Lamar Jackson only hours to try and come up with a new extension contract. Otherwise, the next big decision the Ravens will have to make is whether they’d go for an exclusive or nonexclusive franchise tag on the dual-threat quarterback.

“The exclusive tag, which is projected to cost $45 million, would allow Baltimore to control Jackson’s contract rights in 2023 as well as any trade talks. The nonexclusive tag, which is less expensive at $32.416 million, would allow Jackson to speak to other teams and give the Ravens the right to match any offer sheet or take two first-round picks as compensation for losing Jackson.”

At the end of the day, the Ravens will be in a better position to compete for a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson under center, which is why his negation with Baltimore is such an incredibly intriguing narrative to follow this offseason.