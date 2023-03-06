One of the biggest stories so far this offseason in the NFL has revolved around Lamar Jackson. With the star quarterback nearing free agency, it’s always seemed like a return to the Baltimore Ravens was the most likely outcome. But with free agency right around the corner, Jackson still doesn’t have a new deal, and the Ravens are going to be forced to make a decision soon.

Ravens may have no choice but to franchise tag Lamar Jackson

The Ravens obviously aren’t going to let Jackson leave in free agency for nothing, so a potential option for Baltimore would be to franchise tag Jackson in order to give themselves more time to sign him to a new deal. With reports coming out that Ravens GM Eric DeCosta and Jackson had another meeting that didn’t exactly bridge the gap between the two sides, it’s seeming like this will be the most likely resolution as the franchise tag deadline approaches.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and GM Eric DeCosta met recently in Jackson’s hometown of Miami in hopes of working towards a deal, per sources. But after more than a year of negotiations, the sides remain apart and the situation appears headed towards a franchise tag Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/BWqFZMUbBW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2023

Ravens could place non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson

The franchise tag has always been a potential option for the Ravens if they couldn’t figure things out with Jackson, and it looks like that option is becoming increasingly likely. One potential option that has reportedly become increasingly likely for the Ravens is to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. This would allow the Ravens to potentially match the contract another team offers Jackson, or if they choose not to, pick up two-first round picks in return.

Whichever way you cut it, it looks like we are coming to a resolution in the Jackson contract saga. With the franchise tag deadline just a day away, it will be interesting to see what the Ravens decide to do, as their decision will have huge ramifications on how the quarterback market shakes out this offseason.