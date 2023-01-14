Former NFL star Michael Vick is not happy Lamar Jackson is sitting out the Baltimore Ravens’ Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest due to a knee injury. In an announcement he shared on social media, Jackson detailed that he “suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3.” He added “there is still inflammation surrounding” his knee and that it “remains unstable.”

“I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance,” the dual-threat QB furthered.

After learning of Lamar Jackson’s status and explanation, though, Michael Vick was not convinced he needs to sit out. He then encouraged the Ravens star to play, adding the he himself once played a whole season while dealing with an injury.

“Put a brace on it, let’s go,” Vick said on FOX pregame, per Josh Reed of WIVB. “I played a whole season on a sprained MCL.”

While a lot of Ravens fans probably have the same sentiment as Vick, it’s hard to blame Jackson for opting to sit out because of his injury. For one, people have different levels of pain tolerance. Additionally it’s hard to compare Jackson and Vick’s situation since they have different injuries. As Lamar said, his PCL grade 2 sprain is almost a grade 3.

It remains to be seen how long Jackson will need to recover from his knee issue. However, for now, Baltimore fans can only hope that they win their Wild Card round and give a chance for Jackson to sui up–though that is definitely a difficult task against Joe Burrow and co.