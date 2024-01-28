Lamar Jackson pulls off the impossible during the Ravens-Chiefs playoff game.

Lamar Jackson is not from this world. The guy has proven to be an elite quarterback in the NFL with a cannon of an arm and his crazy athleticism. On top of that, he just proved he can literally do it all in the Baltimore Ravens‘ playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs after reeling in his own pass.

Yeah. You read that right. Lamar Jackson completed a pass to himself for a gain of 13 yards. A Chiefs defender blocked his pass and it went straight up in the air. The Ravens' quarterback got underneath it, caught it, and got the first down on the play. Kansas City somehow managed to trip him up which prevented a possible touchdown.

Lamar Jackson SOMEHOW caught his own pass for a HUGE first down 🤯pic.twitter.com/nRzPFjlCf9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

That's just a prime example of how good Lamar Jackson is. He somehow beat the defenders to the ball and made a massive play to keep the drive alive. There's a reason why Jackson is favored to win the MVP award. How could he not after the season he just had. Then you see him catch his own pass against Kansas City and he might just be best quarterback in the league this season.

Additionally, this isn't the first time the Chiefs allowed a quarterback to catch their own pass against them in the playoffs. Marcus Mariota made a wild touchdown pass to himself against Kansas City back when he was the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. The fans may have just had some Deja Vu watching Lamar Jackson do something similar against them in the AFC Conference Game on Sunday.

With that said, look for Jackson to continue making big plays as he aims to take the Ravens to the Super Bowl. With how great the Chiefs defense has been, Lamar Jackson might just need to throw to himself several times in this game.