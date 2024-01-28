Lamar Jackson threw an incredible ball to Zay Flowers

The Baltimore Ravens came right back at the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of the AFC Championship game, as Lamar Jackson escaped a sack from Leo Chenal and threw an incredible touchdown to rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

LAMAR JACKSON HOW??? 🤯 THE RAVENS STRIKE BACK 🔥pic.twitter.com/47pCZgV1Og — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

The Chiefs went right down the field to score a touchdown and take a 7-0 lead in the game, and it was highlighted by a fourth down conversion to Travis Kelce, and a touchdown throw to the tight end as well.

Lamar Jackson stepped up big time on the play, escaping what would have been a sack by Leo Chenal, which might have blown up the drive. Instead, the Ravens tied the game with an extra point after Zay Flowers caught the touchdown. The Ravens also trolled Taylor Swift in the celebration as well.

Ravens trolling Taylor Swift by swag surfing… this game is cinema pic.twitter.com/EatxqUbIfp — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 28, 2024

There was a lot of excitement surrounding this game in the week leading up, as two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL are going at it to determine who will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this season. The two drives ending in touchdowns just show that the game is living up to the hype.

The Ravens have been dominant against top teams this year, but the Chiefs when they are rolling in the playoffs are a different animal. If they are able to win this game at home, the Ravens will likely be viewed as favorites in the Super Bowl, regardless of who they face. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in what seems to be a shootout developing in Baltimore.