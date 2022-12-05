By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a crushing blow on Sunday as Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury. Tyler Huntley managed to lead the team to a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos, but it was still a worrisome sign to see Jackson go down. The early diagnosis for the star QB is a knee sprain, which has led to the Ravens making a move at quarterback. They’ve signed Brett Hundley to a contract, per Field Yates.

Jackson is set to undergo an MRI on the knee just to be sure what’s going on and the organization evidently thinks he could miss time, hence the Hundley signing. Huntley completed 27 of 32 for 187 yards and an INT against Denver and certainly looked capable. At 8-4, the Ravens are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North and face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Needless to say, the Jackson injury is very untimely.

If he is indeed out for Week 14, it’s expected that Huntley would start again, with Hundley backing him up. The loss of Lamar would truly hurt the entire offense because of his ability to not only throw the ball but also kill opponents with his legs.

This is what Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson’s injury on Sunday:

“It’s not a season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh said, via Sporting News. “We’ll get more tests tomorrow to let you know how long it’s gonna be. . . It’s gonna be a number. Day to weeks. We’ll see if he can go back this week. If not, it’ll be sometime after that shortly.”

Harbaugh followed up Monday by saying Jackson is “week-to-week” and likely won’t play against Pittsburgh, per NFT Network’s Ian Rapaport.