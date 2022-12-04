By Jason Patt · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury after getting sacked to end the first quarter. Tyler Huntley entered the game as Jackson went to the locker room. The Ravens star is questionable to return.

Here’s the play on which Jackson got injured:

The Ravens say that Lamar Jackson is questionable to return to today's game after suffering an apparent knee injury on this play. Hope it's nothing serious 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WCzBmLC206 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2022

This is a concerning development for a Ravens team trying to bounce back from another brutal loss in Week 12. While Baltimore is 7-4 on the season, the team has made a habit of blowing big leads this season, including in last week’s loss to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lamar Jackson was noticeably frustrated with what happened last week and got in some hot water with a vulgar tweet at a fan, which he ultimately deleted and apologized for. Jackson had an uneven performance against the Jaguars, completing just 16 passes out of 32 for 254 yards and a touchdown. He also had 89 yards on the ground.

Entering play Sunday, Jackson had 2,231 passing yards, 17 touchdown and seven interceptions to go along with 755 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. His 62.1% completion percentage heading into Sunday’s game is his lowest since his rookie season.

This is a big season for Lamar Jackson as he seeks a huge contract extension. His play hasn’t been up to the standards he set when he won MVP in the 2019 season, but he’s still an electric playmaker and losing him would be tough. Huntley has been capable when filling in for Jackson in the past, though, so the Ravens could be in okay shape against a bad Broncos team.