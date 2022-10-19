Both Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews were featured on the Baltimore Ravens injury report ahead of the team’s Week 7 showdown against the Cleveland Browns. Per Adam Schefter, Jackson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session while Andrews did not participate at all. It’s a concerning sign for the team’s two best offensive weapons as the team looks to bounce back after losing two of their previous three games.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson was limited at practice today due to a hip injury and TE Mark Andrews did not practice due to a knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2022

Jackson was limited on Wednesday while dealing with a hip injury. It’s unclear at this juncture whether the injury will impact his ability to suit up against the Browns. Andrews did not participate in practice because of a knee injury.

While both were concerning updates for the Ravens, head coach John Harbaugh reportedly didn’t seem too concerned about either player, per Ryan Mink.

The Ravens got a positive injury update on wide receiver Rashod Bateman and just recently signed DeSean Jackson to the squad in order to further buff the wide receiving corps. Ensuring Jackson and Andrews are able to be out on the field in Week 7 will be critical in order to get a glimpse of what this offense can be at full strength.

The Ravens have been held to 20 or fewer points in each of their past three games, so the need for the offense to have a big game against the Texans is evident. Hopefully, Jackson’s hip won’t impact his performance come Sunday and Andrews is able to get rested up and recovered in time to take the field.

Also landing on the Ravens’ injury report were JK Dobbins, Calais Campbell, Morgan Moses, Patrick Ricard, Bateman, and Justin Houston, as well as Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews.