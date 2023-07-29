Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. are a quarterback-wide receiver tandem the NFL is waiting to see. Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens' duo connected on a touchdown pass during a scrimmage that will have fans wanting more.

Lamar and OBJ building that connection (via @Ravens) 📺: Back Together Weekend on @NFLNetwork, ABC, ESPNpic.twitter.com/KFnaJQVzsG — NFL (@NFL) July 29, 2023

Jackson will need to connect with Beckham Jr. a lot. The sixth-year quarterback signed the richest contract in NFL history this offseason with a five-year, $260 million deal. Beckham Jr., who did not play last season due to a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, has to prove he still can produce at a high level after he signed a one-year, $15 million deal.

Last season, Baltimore finished with a 10-7 record. Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in Week 13, when the Ravens were 8-4. Baltimore lost in the Wild Card round to the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-17.

Some felt if Jackson was healthy for the game, the Ravens would have won. They then would have faced the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round.

Jackson, Beckham Jr. and the Ravens will compete in a loaded AFC conference. It has been dominated the last five years by the Kansas City Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LVII in February. The Bengals have advanced to the AFC Championship Game in each of the last two seasons and the Buffalo Bills are also a championship contender.

Last season, the Ravens' offense ranked No. 19 in the NFL in points per game (20.6). Their defense was top-three in points allowed per game (18.5), but they will have to thrive offensively if they are to compete in a conference that now has Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets.