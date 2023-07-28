Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't played a down in the NFL since tearing his ACL in his Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams. But as he prepares to make his Ravens debut, Beckham is ready to show why Baltimore made the smart decision in signing him.

After a speculative free agency process, Beckham ultimately signed a $15 year deal worth up to $18 million with the Ravens. Already participating in his first Baltimore training camp, Beckham seems past is ACL tear and prepared to get back to blowing the top off opposing defenses, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“I don't know percentages; I just feel good,” Beckham said. “I feel like I'm going to continue to work to get back to who I know I truly am.”

After Thursday's practice session, Beckham claimed that there were, ‘no real limitations,' to his return. For a passing offense looking for some firepower, a fully healthy OBJ should provide a spark.

Over his eight-year NFL career, Beckham has caught 531 passes for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. He's a three-time Pro Bowl, a former Rookie of the Year and of course a former Super Bowl champion.

Last season, Baltimore ranked 28th in passing offense, averaging 178.8 yards per game through the air. Odell Beckham Jr. is supposed to directly remedy the Ravens' receiving problem. Entering training camp fully healthy, Beckham now seems prepared to get back to work and help the Ravens reach the playoffs once again.

OBJ's health update will surely be music to Lamar Jackson's ears.