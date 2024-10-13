With a dominating performance both on the ground and through the air, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson issued a warning to the rest of the NFL that the offense is “pick your poison,” per ESPN Ravens' Jamison Hensley.

“Just a pick your poison offense,” Jackson said.

Derrick Henry rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, giving him nine on the ground this year. Zay Flowers also set career-best with 132 receiving yards on nine receptions. Jackson completed 20-of-26 passes for 323 yards, one TD, one INT and added 40 rushing yards.

If Ravens' defense catches up with the offense, it's over

After beating the Bills 35-10 two weeks ago, Ravens.com's Clifton Brown coined them a “pick your poison offense.” And it was spurred by how Jackson defined his offense after that balanced offensive win.

“They have to get prepared for those guys who are running those routes – our receivers and our tight ends and sometimes our running backs,” Jackson said.

“It's just playing chess and not checkers out there on that field. That's basically what it is with our offense, because any given game depending on what the defense is giving us, [it's like,] ‘OK they're stopping the run, so now we just air it out, or if they're stopping the pass – they're going Cover 2, cover four quarters and stuff like that – we [are] running the ball. It's hard to defend us, that's what I believe.”

Unfortunately for all the points being scored, Baltimore is allowing too many scores as well. Their 149 points allowed is the sixth-most in the NFL. Thankfully, the Ravens have scored 177, which is the third-best.

S Marcus Williams has an abysmal 43.2 PFF grade, ranking him 74th out of 79 safeties. S Eddie Jackson isn't much further ahead with a 53.9 grade, 62nd out of 79. All-Pro LB Roquan Smith is having a tough year as well with a 59.3 grade, 55th out of 82 linebackers.

ClutchPoints' Matty Breisch recommends the Ravens trade a sixth-round pick for Eagles CB Darius Slay.

“Fortunately, there is a defensive back on the market who could not only help to boost the Ravens' depth but one they've actually shown interest in in the past in Darius Slay, the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback set to take the field in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

“If the two teams work something out that makes sense financially, Slay could be a fantastic late-career addition to Zach Orr's defense and potentially help to add some playmaking to a secondary that has recorded just three turnovers in 2024.”

Baltimore faces a tall task in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just lit up the Saints for a franchise-record 594 yards of offense.