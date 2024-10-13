Not only did running back Derrick Henry join an exclusive club in Sunday’s game, quarterback Lamar Jackson climbed a notch on the NFL history ladder. And things came all in fun when Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was “mad” at Jackson.

Jackson revealed the “anger” in postgame comments, according to a post on X by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

“I told him last week he’s supposed to score,” Jackson said. “And I threw a bad ball. He was open on the left side of Cincinnati. I told him I gotta get you into the end zone next week. I was ticked off at myself. You was mad at me, too, but you didn’t say nothing about it. He told me, ‘I was mad at you at first. I was mad at myself.”

Ravens TE Mark Andrews posts good game against Commanders

After struggling for most of the 2024 season, Andrews cut loose with three catches for 66 yards. Along with the touchdown reception, he tied former Ravens star Todd Heap for the most touchdown catches since the team moved to Baltimore with the 41st of his career.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh recently said Andrews would break out of his quiet games with a big effort, according to baltimoreravens.com..

“Guys are competitive,” Harbaugh said. “Everybody wants to be the difference because they know that they're great players. Mark Andrews is a great player. All those guys are special in their own way, but Mark is a star – there's no doubt about it.

“The fact that we're doing well on offense and as a team, and that part hasn't been expressing itself in the last two weeks gets me kind of excited. Because that's another weapon that we have that's going to happen. It's just part of the versatility of the offense, which is really important.”

Coming into Sunday’s game, Andrews had totaled only 10 catches for 120 yards. A perhaps even more concerning statistic came from his targets with only 14. But this game likely shows Andrews is ready to embark on a good run.

Andrews said recently he’s ready to get on track, according the ravens website via bolavip.com.

“I’m the same player I’ve always been. It’s just balls haven’t come my way,”Andrews said. “I feel great. I think I’m doing a lot of things better than I ever have.”

Jackson authored another strong game, completing 20 of 26 passes for 323 yards with a touchdown. He also carried 11 times for 40 yards.

Derrick Henry contributed to the win in a big way, too. He carried 24 times for 132 yards with two touchdowns. Zay Flowers added nine catches for 132 yards. All of those numbers are relevant to the reemergence of Andrews. The Ravens are becoming a difficult team to defend.