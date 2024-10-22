Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has changed the game in a way few have done before and is mapping out a Hall of Fame-worthy career through seven years. If the rest of the league is not scared by his continuous improvement, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton believes they should be.

Hamilton referred to his quarterback as “scary” and compared his game to LeBron James' dominance in the NBA. The third-year pro told ESPN he sees Jackson's unique skill set as a “one-of-one.”

“It's almost scary to see him getting better at this point,” Hamilton said, via ESPN. “He's just one-of-one. If I had to equate it to somebody basketball-wise, he is like LeBron out there.”

Through his first six years in the NFL, Jackson has already acquired two MVP awards. With his stellar play to begin 2024, there are rumblings that the Louisville product is on his way to winning it a third time, an accomplishment that would give him three MVP trophies in seven years.

While Jackson can not yet match the duration of James' career dominance, a third MVP trophy would put him one shy of matching the NBA's all-time leading scorer. However, James also has four championships, the one major accolade that continues to evade Jackson in his career.

Ravens carry 5-2 record into Week 8

Beginning the year with a 0-2 record did not bode well for the Ravens' 2024 championship hopes, but the team has now won five straight games. Entering Week 8, Baltimore's updated 5-2 record is first in the AFC North.

Jackson has unsurprisingly led the charge for the Ravens, throwing for 1,810 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions in the first seven games. His 455 rushing yards are also second on the team behind Derrick Henry's league-leading 873.

Following their prime-time game in Tampa Bay in Week 7, Baltimore will stay on the road in Week 8 and travel to Cleveland. The team's second divisional game of the year will come against the struggling Browns squad that just traded away star receiver Amari Cooper and lost quarterback DeShaun Watson for the rest of the year.

The Ravens will not return home until Week 9 when they host the Denver Broncos at the M&T Bank Stadium. Their next home divisional game will be the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals in another prime-time showdown.