The Baltimore Ravens weren't satisfied after winning their third straight game last week vs the Cincinnati Bengals, a game in which reigning MVP Lamar Jackson's wizardry was on full display down the stretch. The win pushed the Ravens' record to 3-2 on the young season and set the stage for a matchup with their next-door neighbor Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, a team who has surprised many by starting the year 4-1.

It didn't take long for Jackson to once again put his greatness on display early on in this one. In fact, in the first quarter of the game, Jackson reached yet another career milestone with a rush for a first down.

“Lamar Jackson's 14 yards rushing in first quarter moves him past Cam Newton for 2nd place on all-time rushing list for QBs. Jackson is 475 yards away from surpassing Michael Vick,” reported Jamison Hensley of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

With the rush, Jackson eclipsed 5,635 rushing yards for his career, an impressive feat considering how he is still relatively young by NFL quarterback standards.

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him pass up Michael Vick for first on the all time list at some point later on this season, considering the year is not yet halfway through.

Is this the year for the Ravens?

Jackson of course has won two MVP's for the Ravens during his tenure with the franchise, including winning the award a season ago and leading Baltimore to the AFC Championship Game.

Unfortunately, when they got there, they were unable to hold off the Kansas City Chiefs from reaching yet another Super Bowl, instead bizarrely going away from the rushing attack that had made them such a dominant force and struggling to find much success through the air in that game.

It appeared that those demons had stuck with Baltimore throughout the first two games of this season, as the Ravens first dropped an opening-night rematch with the Chiefs before losing a surprising game vs the Las Vegas Raiders the following week.

However, Baltimore has since reeled off three straight victories to propel themselves back up the AFC standings and are once again looking like one of the best teams in the NFL, even as their defense hasn't played quite up to par thus far on the young season.

In any case, Baltimore will next take the field next week on the road vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.