Lamar Jackson was clearly on his A-game during the 2023 season. The Baltimore Ravens star managed to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award while also bringing his squad closer to the top of football immortality. John Harbaugh and the front office may have played a factor in all of this. Elite weapons like Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews certainly did help in that pursuit. However, Jackson may have his weight loss journey to thank for all these accolades.

Lamar Jackson lost roughly 25 pounds since he started losing weight during the start of the 2022 season. He started his career at 220 pounds and shed a significant amount of those muscles since then. Surprisingly, it was not a demand from John Harbaugh or any single one of the Ravens coaching staff that made him start cutting his bulk. Instead, it was his own volition to do so. He unveiled why this was the case in his latest statement, via NFL on CBS.

“I felt like I was fat. I just saw a video from two years ago, against the Browns, and I looked out of shape. My eyes might be deceiving me. But, I believe I looked a little slower to me. But, not now,” the Ravens quarterback noted.

How have Lamar Jackson and the Ravens benefitted from the weight loss journey?

Well, his accolades and synergy with guys like Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews can speak for themselves. But, to put it into better perspective, his numbers had a big uptick. His completion rate reached a peak of 67.2% for the season while he also managed to throw for an insane career-high 3,678 passing yards. Moreover, his lethality in the endzone got massively sharpened as he managed to rack in 24 touchdowns.

These have all helped Coach Harbaugh and the Ravens in getting more entries in the win column.

“Just so I could move around without getting fatigued, that's all. I don't know if I was getting fatigued last year. Probably if I get a first down. But I don't like getting caught if I do decide to run. So, yeah. It's part of it,” Jackson concluded.

The Ravens have a good opportunity to win the Super Bowl come February of 2025. A lot of it has to do with Jackson's commitment to his body and Coach Harbaugh's system. He already has all the individual accolades. Will he be able to notch the greatest achievement one can boast in their football career next?