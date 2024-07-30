John Harbaugh had big proclamations about his star in the Baltimore Ravens system. While there were a lot of great quarterbacks that had massively impactful careers before Lamar Jackson, the head honcho knew that his signal caller is different. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, and Dan Marino are just some names that he needs to surpass. However, it does not look like Jackson shares the same sentiment as his head honcho entering the Ravens training camp.

Lamar Jackson finally addressed John Harbaugh's greatest of all-time proclamation about him. The Ravens quarterback quickly addressed his coach's lofty expectations, via Nick Shook of the NFL.

“The GOAT? I'm not the GOAT. Tom Brady is the GOAT.,” Jackson said.

Harbaugh was really eager to label his player as an upcoming generational great. So much so that his previous statement caught the attention of different fans and may have even raised some eyebrows.

“The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League,” he said. “It's going to happen by Lamar, his work ethic, and his brilliant talent, by all of us pouring into that effort together as a team and by the grace of God and God's goodwill,” the Ravens head honcho declared.

Lamar Jackson locked in at Ravens training camp

Jackson has already taken big steps toward being of the best. He already notched two NFL Most Valuable Player awards and is gunning for a Super Bowl under Harbaugh's system. However, his accomplishments at the age of 27 years old might be a big hurdle in terms of catching up to Tom Brady and these other great quarterbacks. Nonetheless, he is keeping a short-term goal of just getting closer to football immortality. All of which starts in the Ravens' 2024-25 campaign.

“That's been the first checkbox for me since 2018. I said that, on April 26, when I was drafted. I said that and I meant that. This is the highest level of this game we play. You gotta go out a champion, and that's why I want to be labeled as a champion, not just MVP here and there. I want to be a champion,” he said during Ravens training camp.

There were some concerns regarding Jackson's absence from the Ravens training camp. Apparently, he became ill but that does not mean that he was not gearing towards an immediate return. In fact, he was very eager to show out for Harbaugh's camp.

“Just because I was down, I'm still locked in. I know what time it is right now, it's camp time. With me going down for a couple of days. my mind was still in it, ‘like I gotta hurry up and get better so I can be out with my guys,” Jackson concluded.

There are a lot of things that the Ravens need to work so that they bust the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty. Will they be able to help their signal caller reach the lofty expectations of the head honcho?