Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown.

The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.

Miami scored 28 points in the fourth quarter, with Tagovailoa behind the epic comeback after recording six touchdowns in the game. Jackson did his role and more for the Ravens, but his efforts were not enough as Baltimore failed to hold on to their lead.

While Jackson gave props to the Dolphins, he also emphasized that the Ravens cannot afford to blow leads like they did on Sunday afternoon. They need to learn how to close games properly and make sure there won’t be any chance of a come-from-behind for their opponents.

“We just got to finish when we’re up. That was a good team win for them, though,” Jackson said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Sure enough Lamar Jackson had his own mistakes. The offense struggled in the fourth quarter, and that’s partly on him. But then again, it’s hard to pin everything on him since he was the lone bright spot for the team in the game.

He was punishing the Dolphins all over the field before the final frame, even breaking free for an insane 79-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Ravens clearly need to look at the film of the match to see what they did wrong. Here’s to hoping that they can resolve their issues before Week 3 rolls in.