Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson broke free for an electric rushing touchdown against the Dolphins, putting the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Jackson managed to find a hole and burst through the seams for a 79-yard rushing TD. It wasn’t the first time Dolphins fans saw Xavien Howard on the losing end of a sprint to the end zone on Sunday, as the Ravens extended their lead to 34-13.

After a perfectly executed read option, Jackson found just enough space in the middle of the field to make the Dolphins pay. And that’s exactly what he did, exploding for a 79-yard house call as he outran the entire Dolphins’ secondary on his way to the end zone.

The Ravens were making big play after big play on Sunday against the Dolphins. In addition to Jackson’s 79-yard rush, Rashod Bateman scored on a 75-yard receiving touchdown that saw him reach unreal top speeds, and Devin Duvernay opened the game with a 103-yard kick return touchdown, too. The Dolphins simply didn’t have any answers for the Ravens’ big plays on Sunday, and Baltimore capitalized on that.

Jackson is playing on a contract year, and he’s making a case for himself to get a massive contract next season. Jackson surpassed the 100-rushing yard marker with his touchdown run, and he’s also thrown three touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

It was a huge afternoon for Lamar Jackson, who was unstoppable both via the ground and the air against the Dolphins in the big Week 2 outing.