The Baltimore Ravens improved to 8-4 with a Monday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry once again led the way for the Ravens in a battle between the Harbaugh brothers.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had five catches for 44 yards with a score. However, Andrews' backup, Charlie Kolar, showcased his strength by finishing the game despite suffering a broken arm in the fourth quarter, as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Wednesday.

‘Ravens TE Charlie Kolar is expected to miss at least four weeks after breaking his arm in Monday night’s win over the #Chargers, per sources. Kolar suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter — and then finished the game before getting X-rays. One tough dude.'

Kolar had just one catch for six yards in the game, but he apparently played the rest of the fourth quarter after suffering the injury. Now, he is out for at least four weeks, which puts his return right around the end of the regular season.

Kolar had his arm/wrist wrapped in a sling after the game, per Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec, so an injury update was expected for the backup tight end. Still, the fact that Kolar finished the game despite the injury shows how tough of a player he is.

On the year, Kolar has just nine catches for 131 yards with a score as he is primarily used in the blocking game. The other tight end on the Ravens roster is Isaiah Likely, who has 28 catches for 346 yards and three scores in 2024, although he didn't have a single catch in the win over the Chargers.

With Kolar out for at least the next month, that means more run for Likely, and perhaps another addition of a pass-blocking tight end to fill the hole left by Kolar.

The Ravens face the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday in a star-studded battle.