The Baltimore Ravens have had an excellent 2024 season so far. Baltimore is 8-4 heading into Week 13 and is in a tight race with Pittsburgh at the top of the AFC North division standings. The Ravens got a huge win on Monday against the Chargers in a brother vs. brother game.

Those brothers of course are the Harbaughs. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson spoke about his head coach John Harbaugh's feelings about beating his little brother in primetime.

“It means a lot,” Jackson said when asked how much the win meant for his head coach. “I feel like, for me, being a big brother, it's like, ‘I can't lose to my little brother.' That's what I believe, going into that game, [head coach John Harbaugh] was thinking [of] a lot. And then Jim [Harbaugh] on the other side, I believe he was like, ‘I have to beat my big brother,' but we came out victorious, so I feel like that's a good thing.”

John Harbaugh is now 3-0 in NFL games against his brother Jim, including one Super Bowl victory.

Harbaugh revealed what he said to his brother after the game.

“I just told [Jim Harbaugh], ‘You're a great coach, and you have a great team, and I love you,'” Harbaugh said on Monday. “And he said, ‘I love you and congratulations.' It was good. Yes.”

This win was not only important for bragging rights in the Harbaugh family. The Ravens needed to keep pace with the Steelers in order to win the AFC North division crown.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gushes about RB Derrick Henry amid playoff push

If the Ravens are able to win a Super Bowl this year, it will be because of Derrick Henry.

The legendary running back has added a whole new dimension to Baltimore's offense. Jackson gushed about his incredible running back on Monday after the win.

“Yes, absolutely. [Derrick Henry] is just a great all-around [running] back. I can't give him credit enough for how locked in he is, how dynamic he is. I always say this: ‘King Henry.' The name just fits him well, very well. [It's] not just him, but the offensive line, too, [is] just giving him lanes to just do him, [and] Justice Hill [is] keeping him fresh. [It's] just an all-around team effort. Man, him just being who he is just contributes a lot to our team.”

Jackson also gave Henry his due credit for consistently keeping the chains moving on third down.

“You just said it,” Jackson continued. “Those runs that [Derrick Henry] had, the offensive line giving him lanes, like I said, [and] him just being Derrick Henry [was] giving the offense the groove that we needed, because all of us were out of sync.”

Henry and the Ravens are ready to go on a deep playoff run, but they have to finish the regular season strong.

Next up for the Ravens is a Week 13 matchup against the Eagles.