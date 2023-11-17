Mark Andrews' ankle injury, which forced him to exit the Ravens vs. Bengals game, is sparking plenty of fan and fantasy football reactions

Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy football managers everywhere are stressing out after Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury on a hip-drop tackle. He was ruled out for the remainder of the team's Thursday Night Football game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving many to wallow in their sorrows.

Of course, the tight end's health is of the utmost concern. Andrews was in visible pain when he suffered the injury on the first drive of the contest near the opponent's goal line. The tackle in question can be a damaging play, considering that a defender lands on the knee or ankle area when executing a hip-drop. It will be interesting to see if this type of action is addressed going forward.

The former All-Pro was originally deemed questionable before quickly being ruled out. He apparently cannot put any weight on the injured ankle and is therefore using crutches. Many people are struggling to accept this bad news, which will hopefully not turn into a worst-case scenario.

The play on which Mark Andrews went down before hobbling off the field. He is QUESTIONABLE to return to the game vs. the Bengals, per @RapSheetpic.twitter.com/xpk6t3N1N7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 17, 2023

Everyone with Mark Andrews on a slip tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/3hqoGGnqGT — ssjTremain 🍣 (@ssj_Tre) November 17, 2023

Ravens fans seeing Mark Andrews injured pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjfMU — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) November 17, 2023

Everyone with Mark Andrews on their fantasy teams:pic.twitter.com/j6HtJsAj4x — RotoGrinders (@RotoGrinders) November 17, 2023

Every contender with Mark Andrews on their roster right now: pic.twitter.com/T27yd2Wfp0 — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) November 17, 2023

As you can see, spirits are low all across social media. Though, no one is likely more crushed than Mark Andrews. He and the Ravens know how important his availability is to their Super Bowl aspirations. Without No. 89, the offense is going to be much more dependent on rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. and obviously quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Surprisingly, it was wideout Nelson Agholor who ripped off a 37-yard go-ahead touchdown near the end of the first half. If he can continue to be an unlikely hero against a Bengals team that has their own devastating injury news to deal with, then Baltimore could at least end Week 11 on a victorious note.

The commiserating is not going to stop anytime soon, however, as the football world eagerly awaits a long-term diagnosis on Andrews.