A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Now that Lamar Jackson has revealed that he has already made a trade request from the Baltimore Ravens, one of the many questions many are asking at the moment is where will he land next. That’s hard to know at the moment, but for Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, he will always be there for the quarterback whichever way this offseason saga ends.

“Handle your business..! We always here though 🙏🏿,” Humphrey tweeted Monday morning in reaction to Jackson’s bombshell.

In light of the latest twist in the Lamar Jackson drama in Baltimore, Humphrey doubled down on his loyalty to the Ravens.

“Lol you know I ain’t going nowhere..! Unless they kick me out 😂,” Humphrey responded to a tweet that implied he could be the next to ask for a trade.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Humphrey signed a five-year extension deal worth $97.5 million with the Ravens back in 2020, with his current contract scheduled to expire by the end of the 2026 NFL season. That’s a long time from now, and as it stands, Humphrey seems happy with his experience in Baltimore.

Humphrey also further clarified how he wants the impasse between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to end — with the quarterback returning to Baltimore.

“Screw you dude!” Humphrey said about Tony Jefferson II who suggested that the Ravens and Lamar Jackson should go “separate ways.”

The Ravens used a non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson this offseason which is worth $32.4 million. Jackson can still negotiate with other teams, with Baltimore having the rights to match any offer to keep the quarterback in the fold.