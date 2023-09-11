Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is happy to be back on the football field. After missing the entire 2022 season, Beckham made his return to the gridiron on Sunday in the Ravens' 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans.

After the contest, Beckham took to Twitter to express the jubilation he felt after taking the field at M&T Bank Stadium.

“GRATEFUL TO BE BACK OUT THERE! Straight upppp,” wrote Beckham.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's been a long road to recovery for the 30-year-old, who last appeared in the NFL during the 2021 Super Bowl, when his Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

However, during that game, Beckham wound up tearing his ACL, an injury that would keep him out for the entirety of last year as he continued to rehab.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

During this past offseason, Odell Beckham signed with the Ravens in the hopes of giving star quarterback Lamar Jackson another target in his arsenal.

On Sunday, Beckham made his long-awaited Ravens debut, snagging two passes for 37 yards in the victory. Beckham's addition will surely help bolster Jackson's wide receiver room. His lack of wide receiver options has long been blamed as the culprit for the Ravens' playoff struggles.

Last year, Lamar Jackson was unable to give it a go in the Ravens' first-round narrow playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Beckham in the fray, it appears things look as optimistic as ever for the Baltimore offense. The Ravens will next take the field back in Cincinnati on September 17.