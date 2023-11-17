Mark Andrews' season is feared to be over after the Ravens star tight end suffered an injury on Thursday versus the Bengals.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is feared to have suffered a season-ending injury, with head coach John Harbaugh offering a devastating update on the star's outlook following their 34-20 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night, per Ian Rapoport.

“This is brutal: #Ravens star TE Mark Andrews is believed to have suffered a season-ending ankle injury, according to coach John Harbaugh. He’ll have an MRI in the morning to ascertain the damage.”

Andrews sustained the injury very early in the contest when he was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who, interestingly enough, also left Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. hurt in the game.

Mark Andrews' injury is a big blow to the Ravens' offense

With Andrews' season likely over, the Ravens will move forward without arguably their best threat downfield. Before he exited the Bengals game, Mark Andrews turned two catches on two targets into 23 receiving yards. The 28-year-old Andrews entered Week 11 of the 2023 NFL regular season second on the Ravens with 521 receiving yards to go with a team-leading six touchdowns on 43 receptions.

The absence of Andrews should also increase the usage of the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor. Tight end Isaiah Likely can also be expected to see more snaps going forward. Beckham had a throwback performance versus the Bengals, pacing his team with 116 receiving yards on four receptions and seven targets.

The Ravens, who improved to 8-3 after defeating Joe Burrow and the Bengals, will next take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 12 before a bye in Week 13.