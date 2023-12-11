Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says understanding team culture gives him confidence in reaching another Super Bowl.

The fans were treated to a show as the Baltimore Ravens emerged victorious against the Los Angeles Rams in a thrilling overtime victory. Asked what gives him confidence to potentially appear in another Super Bowl, Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. emphasized he knows what it takes to get to that level.

“Well I was over there,” Beckham said, pertaining to the Rams, via Bridget Condon of NFL Network. “And I understood what it took. I understood the culture. I understood the coaching, the preparation, the actual talent that you have with the hard work that gets put into it. And this team is just as good as that team if not better. We have every piece we need, it's just all about putting it all together.”

Beckham may have gotten off to a slow start this season, but the three-time Pro Bowler has picked up the pace as of late. Back in Week 11, OBJ attained his first 100-yard game since 2019. And in Week 14 this Sunday, he gave the Ravens faithful something to remember once again. At the start of the second quarter, Beckham executed a double move to do away with the defense, leading to an impressive touchdown. Celebrating with one of his many dance moves, the 31-year-old once again proved to skeptics that he's still capable of performing at a high level.

As for the Ravens, Sunday's game reminded everyone that they're hungry for a Super Bowl.

Down by five with a few minutes left in regulation, Lamar Jackson threw this third touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, giving the Ravens a one-point advantage. Finding Flowers once again for an additional two points, Jackson pushed the lead to three, 31-28. However, the Rams answered with a field goal, sending the game to overtime. During extra minutes of play, it was Tylan Wallace's incredible 50-yard punt return touchdown which sealed the game for Baltimore.

Beckham also commended Jackson, saying he doesn't expect anything less from their QB1.

“This is what he does. You know what I mean, we don't expect anything less of him. He's our general. We all follow him. It's just incredible man, there's so many words you can say about him,” Bekcham shared.

On a three-game win streak, the Ravens look to continue their regular season dominance with four weeks remaining. If they manage to bring their stellar play over to the playoffs, then Odell Beckham Jr. may potentially find himself in another Super Bowl appearance.