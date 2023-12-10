The Ravens send the Rams home after wide receiver Tylan Wallace ran in a walk-off punt return for a touchdown to win it in overtime.

The Baltimore Ravens may have just won the game of the year after taking down the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. It was close throughout, but Tylan Wallace sent LA packing with a wild punt return for a touchdown in overtime.

It was roughly a 75-yard punt return for Wallace and the Ravens. It looked like he might've been taken down a couple of times. Instead, Wallace stayed on his feet, found open space, and clinched the victory for Baltimore.

TYLAN WALLACE WINS IT FOR THE RAVENS IN OT WITH THE WALK OFF PUNT RETURN TD 🤯pic.twitter.com/ZDzI7eEBHp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

What a wild way to win a game. The Ravens earn their 10th win of the season and inch closer to locking up a playoff spot. Baltimore holds a nice lead in the AFC North. Despite that, it's still close in that division, as the last place Cincinnati Bengals are 7-6.

With that said, the punt return for a touchdown is massive for this Ravens team. Tylan Wallace doesn't receive a ton of playing time. He hasn't recorded a single reception this season. But he flashed his athleticism on that brilliant play.

The Rams put up a brilliant effort though. They've been on a tear in recent weeks and gave the Ravens a run for their money. Even so, it wasn't enough. Special teams proved to be the difference-maker in this brilliant matchup.

Look for Baltimore to keep the hot hand rolling in Week 15 as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a primetime game. A victory keeps Baltimore two games ahead of the second-placed Cleveland Browns with just three games remaining on the schedule.