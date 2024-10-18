The Baltimore Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the Baltimore Ravens fan that was captured on video assaulting Commanders fans following the Raven’s home win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Videos shared on social media depict 24-year-old John Callis, the man identified as the suspect, wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey roaming the streets of Baltimore post-game, seeking out Commanders fans to confront while declaring, “I don’t lose.”

Expand Tweet

Callis went up to two unknowing Commanders jerseys and attacked them, knocking one unconscious and slamming the other against a wall. Both victims were 23 years old.

According to WBAL, police have announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for Callis on charges of first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault. According to the Washington Post, first-degree assault in Maryland is classified as a felony, which can result in a prison sentence of up to 25 years. In contrast, second-degree assault is typically considered a misdemeanor, with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.Following Callis’s identification as the suspect in the crime, his employer Maury Donnelly & Parr, Inc., an insurance firm located in Baltimore, Maryland, announced that he was terminated.

“MDP has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggressive behavior. This individual is no longer employed with our firm,” the firm posted on X Monday evening.

According to reporting by Fox 5, Callis has a history of charges. In 2021, he faced an assault charge in St. Augustine, Florida. Identified as ‘John William Callis’ in the legal documents, he was charged with second-degree assault after an altercation with a police officer. He pleaded not guilty and was subsequently placed on probation in 2022.

The Baltimore Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.