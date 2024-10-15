In the immediate aftermath of his team picking up a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6, one Baltimore Ravens fan celebrated the victory several steps too far. The fan, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, is now reportedly under investigation for assaulting Commanders fans.

A video of the crimes was caught on camera and posted to social media where they immediately went viral and are now being examined by the Baltimore Police, per The Baltimore Banner. The clips show the unnamed man wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey walking on the streets of Baltimore after the game looking for any Commanders fans to attack before saying “I don't lose.”

In the aforementioned video, the fan went up to two unassuming men wearing Commanders jerseys and immediately started his attack which resulted in one getting knocked unconscious and the other being slammed against a brick wall. Several social media users have since claimed to have found the suspect's identity but no official police report has come out to back them up.

Ravens pick up fourth straight win to move to 4-2

The motivation for the Ravens in Week 6 was certainly not to inspire their fans to inflict violence but the team's fourth straight victory resulted in them moving to 4-2 and first place in the AFC North. Baltimore has not lost since their disappointing 26-23 upset loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

The loss for the Commanders was their first since Week 1, putting an end to their own four-game win streak. Rookie sensation Jayden Daniels had another impressive game with 269 passing yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers in a losing effort.

The Ravens' impressive four-game win streak includes wins over the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Commanders. They will next take the field for the Week 8 edition of Monday Night Football against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 21.