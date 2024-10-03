Much has been made of the current catch phrase that is making its way around the NFL this year. League executives and coaches have apparently used it for years when they see a player who has a chance to make a tackle on a powerful ball carrier and they avoid full contact and instead try to bring the opponent down with a substandard effort. This is known as making a “business decision” on the field. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said that he has multiple players involved in those kind of choices when running back Derrick Henry has the ball.

Smith is one of the best defensive players in the league and the center piece of the Baltimore defense. He understands what it takes to bring down an outstanding ball carrier and he has not been accused of making business decisions during his seven-year NFL career with the Chicago Bears and Ravens. Smith leads the Ravens with 35 tackles and he has also contributed 3 passes defensed and 1 interception this season.

Henry is the league's leading running back with 80 carries for 480 yards and 5 touchdowns in Baltimore's first four games. He is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and he had an 87-yard run for a touchdown in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

Ravens have rebounded after slow start

Early in the season, there were quite a few questions about head coach John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens after they lost the first two games of the season. However, they have rebounded with victories over the Cowboys and Bills, and they appear to be on track once again.

Many NFL observers believe the Ravens will be the primary challengers to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC once again, and there's little reason to believe that won't be the case. The addition of Henry has given the Baltimore offense a big lift because the 6-3, 247-pound running back combines power and speed the way few are capable of doing. More than the numbers, Henry runs with a ferocity that causes tacklers — even some of the best in the league — to make business decisions.

Henry's presence and big-play ability are taking pressure off of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The MVP candidate has completed 72 of 108 passes for 858 yards with TD passes and just 1 interception. Jackson has also run for 308 yards and 2 touchdowns with a 7.5 yards per carry mark, but he won't have to run as often if Henry can continue to deliver big plays for the Baltimore offense.

The Ravens will attempt to stretch their winning streak to three games when they travel to Cincinnati to take on the division-rival Bengals in Week 5.