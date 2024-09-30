ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL is marveling over the Baltimore Ravens' performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Fans got to witness a vintage Lamar Jackson throughout the contest, but apparently, some of the betting public is viewing it as unsatisfactory.

Jackson completed 13-of-18 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 35-10 victory. While they aren't eye-popping numbers, Jackson's composure and impact in the running game alongside Derrick Henry is what ultimately led the two-time MVP and the Ravens to their second win of the 2024-25 season.

There are certainly more positives than negatives to take from Jackson's Sunday Night Football showing, but many believed that he could've thrown to his wide receivers a bit more throughout the game. Running back Justice Hill led the team in receiving with six catches for 78 yards and one touchdown. Nelson Agholor was the only member of the Ravens' wide receiver room who had more than one catch.

Jackson was clearly fed up after the game, as it appeared that he was just trying to bask in the team's huge win, but was getting backlash for his throwing efforts.

“This is a “TEAM” sport,” Jackson said on X, formerly Twitter. “I’m not out here satisfied when I threw for 300yds but took a L. If I throw for 50 yds and we WIN, that’s wtf matters. Yall stop commenting on our socials about the yds yall fan duel or parlays ain’t hit.”

It's uncertain what exactly triggered Jackson into his heated post, but there's no doubt that he was a popular target for bettors looking for player props ahead of the Sunday Night Football clash.

What was Lamar Jackson's passing prop ahead of Ravens-Bills in Week 4?

Jackson was averaging 234 passing yards per game heading into Week 4. Oddsmakers listed his yardage line at 199.5, per BettingPros, which appears to be a fair total given his early passing success this season. That said, it was a bit rebellious of the betting public to pick his over in primetime against a sturdy Bills defense.

The Buffalo defense had held opposing quarterbacks under 200 passing yards in each of their first three games. In the Bills' Week 3 dominance over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence threw 38 passes, and it only amounted to 178 yards.

Whatever the case, Jackson has his sights set on winning for the Ravens, rather than what shows up in the box score or the betting card. Fans should take that into consideration before the team's Week 5 AFC North battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.