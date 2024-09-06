The Baltimore Ravens had a tough task in Week 1 as they traveled to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Baltimore fell just short of making a daring fourth-quarter comeback against their bitter rival. One Ravens defensive player was upset after the game with what he felt was a missed penalty.

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was fired up after the close loss. Smith had some choice words for Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot, though Smith mentioned he did not know his name.

Smith took issue with a play that came early in the fourth quarter. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes scrambled out of bounds and seemed to sustain a late hit from Smith along the sidelines.

“He flopped,” Smith said, per Stephen Douglas of SI.com. “Yeah, he flopped. That's why the referees didn't call it. It was a great no-call by the ref.”

No flag was thrown on the play.

After the play was over, Hendershot shoved Smith in retaliation of Smith's apparent late hit on Mahomes. This is what got Smith the most upset.

“But, whoever 88 is, I don't know who he is, but he better watch himself. He did a little slick push,” Smith added. “Whoever No. 88 is, I have no idea who he is, but I'll see him when I see him.”

In the end, it seems like a good no-call by the referees. If you aren't going to call a penalty on Smith for a late hit, it seems unfair to call a penalty on Hendershot for defending his QB.

In essence, the result was the same as if both Smith and Hendershot were called for offsetting penalties.

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely gets painfully honest on near game-tying TD against Chiefs

There wasn't much that went right for the Ravens on offense in the season opener. One bright spot was tight end Isaiah Likely.

The young tight end is often forgotten behind Mark Andrews, but Thursday night was Likely's moment in the spotlight. Likely hauled in nine receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown in the losing effort. Although he was almost the hero of the game.

Likely was literally inches away from securing a last-second touchdown that could have given Baltimore a chance to either tie the game or go for the win. Unfortunately, it was called incomplete on replay as his toe was on the boundary.

Likely opened up about that play in an interview after the game.

“I got to get both feet in,” Likely said to reporters after the game, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Likely took all of the blame on the play. He knows how close he was to making the big catch, and will look to learn from this moment moving forward.

“At this point, you just gotta live with the call,” Likely said in his postgame press conference. “[We'll] watch the film. See what we can do better to not put us in the situation where, you know, to leave it in the ref's hands to be able to call that call.”

The Ravens can get back on track in Week 2 as they will host the Las Vegas Raiders.