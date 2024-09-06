The Baltimore Ravens lost their rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, with no joke, by a toe. An insane catch by Isaiah Likely was ruled out which led to Patrick Mahomes' squad taking home the Week 1 win. Obviously, this might dishearten a lot of players but Lamar Jackson has been here before. The former Most Valuable Player knows that it takes a lot to go up against an upcoming dynasty. All he and the John Harbaugh-led squad could do is improve.

The Ravens sink to a 0-1 record after Week 1 because of some late-game heroics that did not count. While that toe drag by Isaiah Likely was ruled out, Lamar Jackson had other things to worry about. He noted how the rest of John Harbaugh's squad should be able to play cleaner and execute better on all fronts, especially against a contender like the Chiefs, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“Every time we have a big play, flag down. We have to clean that up,” the reigning Most Valuable Player proclaimed.

In this 27-20 loss quite to Patrick Mahomes, every inch quite literally mattered. In fact, those penalties and flags added up so much which might have prevented the Ravens from gaining momentum. Overall, John Harbaugh's team lost 64 yards because of the seven penalties called on them. Clearly, their leader made some sense and they should be able to do something about it.

Ravens superstar's outing against Chiefs marred with inefficiency

Lamar Jackson had a lot of attempts to try and get the Ravens offense going but Arrowhead's crowd may have gotten to him. He had 41 passing attempts but only managed to complete 26 passes for 273 yards. All of that bore fruit to just one touchdown too which was kind of concerning. This might be symptomatic of the Ravens star having the urge to do it all. On the running game, he also had a game-leading 16 carries but only managed to get a total gain of 122 rushing yards.

Jackson is definitely an all-arounder but fatigue struck him hard in the clutch. What could have been an open pass to a Ravens weapon before Isaiah Likely's out-of-bounds catch would have sealed the game for the Ravens. After all, doing so much on the field can only guarantee getting tired and nothing more. Harbaugh and the Ravens need to figure out how to preserve their star quarterback in the clutch in order to avoid moments like these again.