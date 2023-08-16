The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a brutal update on former All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Wednesday, with Ian Rapoport reporting that Humphrey will have surgery on his injured foot. The Ravens hope that he can return in just over a month, meaning he will likely miss at least the first game of the season.

Humphrey has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since being drafted by the Ravens in 2017. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and a Pro Bowler three times in his first six seasons, including 2022. He played in all 17 games for the Ravens last season, recording three interceptions, three sacks, seven pass deflections and an 83.8 passer rating against.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Baltimore's secondary is going to look a bit different in Week 1 with Humphrey's injury. In addition, the team chose not to re-sign fellow corner Marcus Peters this offseason and traded starting safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets.

The Ravens have some options to replace Marlon Humphrey while he is out, but no one of his caliber. Arthur Maulet, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams will likely battle it out for the starting job throughout the rest of training camp.

It may not be all that bad for the Ravens, who are slated to face two rookie quarterbacks in their first three games. Baltimore opens its season against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans before hosting Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Things could get tricky in between though as Baltimore travels to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 2.