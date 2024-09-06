The Baltimore Ravens began their 2024 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Baltimore had an early advantage, but Kansas City punched back and eventually took a 27-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Ravens had a chance to steal some momentum before halftime, but veteran kicker Justin Tucker had a mishap that caused social media to erupt in flames.

Tucker attempted a field goal with two minutes to go in the second quarter, but he missed it long to the left. The off kick was a surprise, given Tucker's caliber of skill. The 34-year-old kicked a field goal percentage of 86.5 percent during the 2023 season. Although, he was 1-for-5 on kicks 50 yards or greater. Nevertheless, fans went hysteric over the longtime Baltimore kicker's early miss against the Chiefs.

Here are some worthy reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Fans did not take it easy on the veteran Ravens kicker after the failed attempt. Many called him “washed” and found his mishap unbelievable.

“I’ll never understand how college and NFL football teams allow kickers that just…. miss… kicks. I feel like there has to be pools of kickers in the USA that won’t miss simple kicks. Or snappers that won’t mess the snaps idk man it seems so SILLY. Would love opinions on this,” one X user commented.

Others were forgiving of Tucker:

“It's okay Justin… you'll get the next one,” one fan stated alongside a thumbs up emoji.

Surely, Justin Tucker will eventually bounce back from his showing. Tucker is not the only one who is bearing responsibility for the Ravens. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson wants to lead the team to a deeper showing in 2024 after the team lost to the Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship game.

If Baltimore is not able to pull out the win against Kansas City, all hope is not lost. This is just Week 1 of action, and there is plenty football left to played.