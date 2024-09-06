The Kansas City Chiefs opened their 2024 NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Patrick Mahomes and company are on a mission to become the first team in league history to win three straight Super Bowls. One of Mahomes’ new targets is rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy is already proving the Chiefs’ draft decision on him to be one well worth it.

The Chiefs trailed the Ravens 7-0 with six minutes left in the first quarter. Patrick Mahomes took a snap and tossed the ball to Worthy after a fake to the running back. Worthy broke out of the backfield and rushed into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

Worthy’s TD was his first with the Chiefs.

Kansas City selected Worthy with their 24th overall pick in the 2024 draft. He comes off an impressive stint with the Texas football program, where he was a primary target for star QB Quinn Ewers. Worthy amassed 1,049 yards and five TDs during his third year and final college season.

Worthy excited NFL scouts when he ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL combine history in March 2024. The Chiefs were the ones to take a chance on him though, and rival teams might wish they could have picked him up amid his season debut. This is what college football insider Nicole Auerbach had to say about how Worthy’s draft went after the rookie’s promising start against the Ravens:

“I still can’t believe the rest of the NFL let Kansas City draft Xavier Worthy,” Auerbach posted on X.

Some worried that Worthy’s weight would be a disadvantage to him when going up against other players. But he gave a strong response to the concerns.

“I weighed in at 169 [pounds} I don’t think I took big hits, I delivered them. I feel like it’s not going to be a problem. I feel like just understanding your strengths and your weaknesses, I feel like that’s the big thing in the league,” Worthy said in May, per Sports Illustrated.

It will be exciting to watch the rookie continue his trajectory with Kansas City in 2024 and beyond.