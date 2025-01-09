The Baltimore Ravens will be without one of their key receivers against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Wild Card weekend. Zay Flowers has been ruled out for the game due to the knee sprain that he suffered in the regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Flowers had a great season for the Ravens and was the first wide receiver they drafted to reach 1,000 yards. With that, he also was the first drafted receiver from the Ravens to get selected to the Pro Bowl. The Ravens will miss his productivity on the field against the Steelers, and Lamar Jackson will have the spread the ball around like he's been doing all season.

Ravens to be without Zay Flowers vs. Steelers

It was going to be an uphill battle for Zay Flowers to play after not practicing all week, but the good news is that the injury doesn't sound serious. If the Ravens can advance to the Divisional Round, there will probably be a better chance of Flowers being on the field.

For now, receivers such as Rashod Bateman will have to carry more of the load, and Mark Andrews will need to step up as well. Lamar Jackson has had success with all of his main targets this season, and it shouldn't be much of a drop-off when they face the Steelers.

The Steelers do have one of the better defenses in the league, so it would have been nice to have an extra receiver out there that Jackson can trust. Nonetheless, the Ravens have been able to win games in the air and on the ground this season, and their balanced attack should bode well for them in the playoffs.

Hopefully, the Ravens can advance, and Flowers will be able to return to practice as soon as possible.