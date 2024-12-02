The Baltimore Ravens announced that wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury.

Before leaving the game for the Ravens, Rashod Bateman had not caught a pass. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense has struggled against the Eagles, and Justin Tucker's two missed field goals and missed extra point loom large.

Bateman has been a useful wide receiver for Jackson, but the Eagles were the biggest test to this point in the season, and the Ravens have struggled to perform as they have in prior games.

When it comes to receiving yards, Bateman was second on the team coming into Sunday's game against the Eagles. He had 574 yards on 35 receptions with five touchdowns, while Zay Flowers was leading the team with 789 receiving yards on 57 receptions, with four of them being touchdowns, according to ESPN. If Bateman's knee injury is serious and keeps him out of games moving forward, players like Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are going to have to step up to fill that void. Of course, Jackson and Derrick Henry's rushing abilities are what Baltimore's offense is predominantly built on.

How can Ravens move forward from loss to Eagles?

It is unfortunate because the Eagles are a potential Super Bowl Super Bowl opponent, and this was a measuring stick game for the Ravens, but Baltimore still has a chance to secure a playoff spot and be one of the contenders to play in February.

The Ravens will regroup with a bye, and then they will play four games before the playoffs. The first of four games is on the road against the New York Giants, which should be perceived as the easiest. Then it will be a chance at revenge against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. The final two games are against the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns. At 8-5 overall, the Ravens could use all four of the remaining games on their schedule ahead of the playoffs.