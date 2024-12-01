Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker made some NFL history in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran has cemented himself as one of the all-time greats at his position in his 13 years with Baltimore. Among his accolades, Tucker had made eight-time All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowls. He additionally holds the record for the longest kick in NFL history at 66 yards and is second all-time in field goal percentage.

Add one more accomplishment to this Hall-of-Fame resume. According to Baltimore Ravens freelance reporter Kyle Phoenix, Tucker's first-quarter 34-yard field goal was his 1,744 point, the most for a player ever in their first 13 seasons.

Justin Tucker has hit a bump this year in his extraordinary career

Regardless of what happens going forward, it is fair to argue that Justin Tucker is the greatest placekicker in NFL history. An undrafted free agent out to Texas, Tucker has been a staple of consistency at the position, with plenty of iconic moments to boost. He is also the only player still on the roster from that 2012 Super Bowl team. Tucker was a rookie that season and made 90% of his kicks in the regular season and 100% in the postseason during that iconic run.

2024 has been the first year the veteran has seen a noticeable drop in production. Heading into Week 13, Tucker ranks 37th in the league in field-goal percentage at 73.9% and 27th in extra-point percentage. The struggles have led to speculation from fans over Tucker's drop in form this year. With such small margins in the league, this trend is definitely a concern for the Ravens.

With this slide, Justin Tucker is no longer the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has had the veteran's back throughout the weeks. At this point, Tucker deserves the benefit of the doubt. While this year is by far his worst, he's shown an aptitude for rebounding throughout his career. In 2015, Tucker made only 82.5% of his kicks, ranking 22nd overall in the league. In 2016, the then-fifth-year kicker made 97.4% of his field goals, leading the entire NFL by more than five percent in accuracy.

The Ravens are in a crucial part of their schedule as they try to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC North. Baltimore is led by two MVP candidates in quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Jackson is at a critical moment of his career where he can cement himself as the greatest Ravens quarterback ever. The only thing missing from the two-time MVP's mantle is a Super Bowl ring—something that Tucker can help deliver should the all-time great regain his legendary form.