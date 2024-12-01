The Baltimore Ravens will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, and they'll have one of their key defenders back on the field. Roquan Smith will return to the field after having a hamstring injury, as he had a chance to come back in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Ravens LB Roquan Smith is expected back Sunday against the Eagles after missing Monday night’s game due to a hamstring injury,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “But Smith nearly played Monday night when the Ravens weren’t expecting it. Smith tested his hamstring pregame and wanted to play, but the team thought it was prudent to hold him back one more week and ensure that he could be ready for Saquon Barkley and the Eagles.”

Getting Smith back will be huge for the Ravens as they try to contain the Eagles' offense which is being led by Saquon Barkley.

Roquan Smith ready to return for Ravens

The Ravens are going to need all hands on board when they take on the Eagles. Saquon Barkley has done damage on the ground to the last few teams that he's played, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was in MVP discussions at the end of the season. The Ravens' defense has been up and down this season, but stopping the run should be one of their top priorities when they face the Eagles.

This game will also feature not just only Barkley but Derrick Henry, who has also been one of the top running backs in the league this season. Henry will need a big game if they want to take down the Eagles, and if they can get the running game going, then that could open the passing game. It should be a good game between two top teams, it will come down to who executes the best.