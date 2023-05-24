Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not receive criminal charges after he was accused of assaulting a woman at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Beckham Jr., who signed a 1-year, $15 million contract this offseason, was accused of grabbing a woman by the throat last month one day after he signed the deal.

However, prosecutors said on Tuesday that surveillance video from the nightclub “contradicts the complaining witness’ account of events, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors listed by the story added that the video “does not capture any battery” and there were no other witnesses who could corroborate the alleged victim’s account of an incident.

The claims made by the alleged victim were refuted by Odell Beckham Jr. and the restaurant’s owner, John Terzian.

Now, the Ravens’ wide receiver can turn his attention back to football.

Odell Beckham Jr. is looking to recover from an ACL tear suffered in Super Bowl LVI. He did not play in the NFL last season.

He is 30 years old and will have to prove himself in 2023. He will be working with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who signed a whopping five-year, $260 million contract.

Beckham Jr. shined with the New York Giants early in his career. He was twice named second-team All-Pro in 2015 and 2016. Odell Beckham Jr. also received three Pro Bowl selections from 2014 to 2016.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season. Odell Beckham Jr. had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns, which was his most since the 2018 season even though he only played eight games with the Rams.

With the Rams, Beckham Jr. won Super Bowl LVI but had to be sidelined in the game after he suffered the ACL injury.